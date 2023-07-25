DSS charges Emefiele with illegal possession of firearms, pleads not guilty
Emefiele is accused of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) and 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a licence.
Recommended articles
The Department of State Services (DSS) charged him with two counts bordering on alleged possession of firearms.
In the first count, Emefiele is accused of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.
In the second count, the suspended CBN governor is accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng