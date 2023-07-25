ADVERTISEMENT
DSS operatives, prison officials fight over Emefiele’s custody

Bayo Wahab

The fight took place in front of Nicholas Oweibo’s courtroom.

DSS operatives and prison officials fight over Godwin Emefiele's custody. [Channels TV]
DSS operatives and prison officials fight over Godwin Emefiele's custody. [Channels TV]

A video published by Channels TV showed officials of the agencies dragging one another outside of the court premises while bystanders were seen holding their phones to film the scuffle with many of them shouting ‘shame on you.’

After the clash, officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service left the court premises, while DSS operatives rearrested Emefiele.

Emefiele had appeared before Justice Nicholas Eweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, following the allegations against him by the Federal Government.

The suspended CBN Governor was charged to court on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In the first count, Emefiele is accused of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, he is accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(ii) of the same Act.

But Emefiele pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bayo Wahab

