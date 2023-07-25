ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

After 6 weeks in DSS custody, court grants Emefiele ₦20m bail

Bayo Wahab

Emefiele’s lawyer in his submissions urged the court to grant his client bail on self-recognition.

Godwin Emefiele (Daylight)
Godwin Emefiele (Daylight)

Recommended articles

The judge granted the bail after the submissions of Emefiele’s counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN).

The judge also rejected the claim by the Federal Government that Emefiele was a flight risk, adding that the government failed to provide any fact to support its claim.

The suspended CBN governor also pleaded “not guilty” to the two-count charge of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition filed against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first count, Emefiele is accused of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, he is accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(ii) of the same Act.

However, Emefiele’s lawyer in his submissions urged the court to grant his client bail on self-recognition.

“There is no counter affidavit from the Federal Government opposing bail. Also, the defendant is a renowned banker and can only stay at his house, he can’t travel anywhere,” he argued.

But the government’s lawyer, Nkiru Jones-Nebo opposed the bail application, saying she had not been furnished with the document, adding that the prosecution had also not given her time to respond.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senators demand apology from Oshiomhole over looting allegations

Senators demand apology from Oshiomhole over looting allegations

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

Sokoto House of Assembly approves 10 additional aides for Gov. Aliyu

Sokoto House of Assembly approves 10 additional aides for Gov. Aliyu

Gunmen kidnap popular native doctor in Anambra

Gunmen kidnap popular native doctor in Anambra

Reps express disappointment of FCC's non-appearance over alleged job racketeering

Reps express disappointment of FCC's non-appearance over alleged job racketeering

Gov. Sani appoints Jalal as DG, Kaduna Geographic Information Service, others

Gov. Sani appoints Jalal as DG, Kaduna Geographic Information Service, others

'1st phase reconstruction of Old Ojo Road for completion December' – Lagos Govt

'1st phase reconstruction of Old Ojo Road for completion December' – Lagos Govt

Senate postpones announcement of Tinubu’s ministerial list to Wednesday

Senate postpones announcement of Tinubu’s ministerial list to Wednesday

After 6 weeks in DSS custody, court grants Emefiele ₦20m bail

After 6 weeks in DSS custody, court grants Emefiele ₦20m bail

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja