Dozens of bandits killed in Kaduna hideouts

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the unspecified number of bandits were killed in air strikes targeting identified bandit hideouts in Kauwuri and Gaude villages.

The bandits were killed in air strikes by fighter jets, follow-up strikes by helicopter gunships, and mop up attacks by ground forces.

"Assessment revealed that many bandits were neutralised during the entire mission, and several camps that were destroyed," Aruwan said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai urged security forces to sustain the tempo of attacks against criminals across the state.

He also appealed to residents to cooperate with the government in fighting insecurity by reporting suspicious activities.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,825 people killed and 4,525 kidnapped between January 2020 and September 2021, according to the government's own records.