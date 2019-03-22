He was apprehended at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport on Friday, March 22, 2019, while returning from a medical trip to Dubai, a tweet by AIT News revealed.

It also shared that the order to have Dokpesi arrested came from above. The order was to seize the media executive as soon as he arrived in Nigeria, an immigration officer told AIT.

"An immigration officer says Chief Dokpesi is on FGN security watchlist and have instructions from above to arrest him on arrival," AIT reported in the tweet.

Raymond Dokpesi, who is standing trial for allegedly receiving N2.1 billion from the office of the national security adviser (NSA) during President Goodluck Jonathan's tenure, has reportedly described the allegation against him as an "imagination of the current administration".

He believes it is a mischievous effort to tarnish the image of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), the political platform he associates with.