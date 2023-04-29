Strike looms as resident doctors give FG 2 weeks to review their salary structure

The association issued the ultimatum in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital at the end of its national executive council (NEC) meeting on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The national executive council of the association said the government has refused to negotiate with the association or make any move to review the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS)

The association also accused the federal government of refusing to pay the salary arrears of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to resident doctors.

“NEC resolved to issue the Government a two-week ultimatum beginning today, 29th April 2023, to resolve all these demands, following the expiration of which on the 13th May 2023, we may not be able to guarantee industrial harmony in the sector nationwide”, the association’s communique reads.

“This is against the background of the dwindling economic situation in the country, the serial abysmal decline in the value of the naira, the imminent removal of fuel subsidy, and the consequent damaging effect on the cost of living in the country.

“NEC recalled that there have been previous ultimatums issued to the government by NARD on account of this problem of the review of the CONMESS salary structure.

“NEC also reiterated that the previous collective bargaining agreement (CBA) on CONMESS stated clearly that the salary structure would be due for review after five years, but this has not been done since the implementation in 2014, though the approval was given in 2009.

The doctors demand a 200% increase in their salary structure and immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals.

“NEC demands an immediate increment in the CONMESS salary structure to the tune of 200% of the current gross salary of doctors in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written by NARD to the honourable minister of health on the 7th of July 2022 for the review of CONMESS.

“NEC demands immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals and complete abolishment of bureaucratic limitations to the immediate replacement of doctors who leave the system.

“NEC demands immediate infrastructural development in our various hospitals without further delay and insists on at least 15% budgetary allocation to health subsequently.