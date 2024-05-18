Dividends of democracy will go round in Oyo State – Makinde

Makinde stated this on Saturday while opening the reconstructed Olodo bridge on the 35.6 Kilometre Iwo Road, Ibadan, whose rehabilitation is ongoing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the occasion by the state Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin.

Makinde said all the nook and cranny of the state, without regard to the political inclination, religious affiliation or socio-economic group, would feel the impact of good governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that his administration’s commitment to this necessitated the reconstruction of the Ibadan-Iwo Road, concentrating energy on projects with the potential to expand the state’s economy.

“The rehabilitation aspect of the road project, involving the repairs of existing hydraulic structure and overlaying of the asphaltic surface had commenced in earnest after the award of the road project and is still ongoing.

“However, the heavy rainfall of July 4, 2023, in which Egberi River overflowed its banks at Olodo area, due to the inadequacy of the existing 3.0m x 3.0m single box culvert, rendered the road impassable.

“The anguish and economic losses that the state and her citizenry incurred in the wake of the flooding event were better imagined than experienced,” he said.

He noted that the successful completion of the first half of the bridge would, however, enhance the seamless movement of people, vehicles, goods and services and serve as a link connecting Osun.

ADVERTISEMENT

On behalf of the Olodo community, John Adebayo said completing the bridge had ended the many years of suffering caused by incessant flooding and the inability to use the road.