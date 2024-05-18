ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dividends of democracy will go round in Oyo State – Makinde

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makinde said all the nook and cranny of the state, without regard to the political inclination, religious affiliation or socio-economic group, would feel the impact of good governance.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Recommended articles

Makinde stated this on Saturday while opening the reconstructed Olodo bridge on the 35.6 Kilometre Iwo Road, Ibadan, whose rehabilitation is ongoing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the occasion by the state Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin.

Makinde said all the nook and cranny of the state, without regard to the political inclination, religious affiliation or socio-economic group, would feel the impact of good governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that his administration’s commitment to this necessitated the reconstruction of the Ibadan-Iwo Road, concentrating energy on projects with the potential to expand the state’s economy.

“The rehabilitation aspect of the road project, involving the repairs of existing hydraulic structure and overlaying of the asphaltic surface had commenced in earnest after the award of the road project and is still ongoing.

“However, the heavy rainfall of July 4, 2023, in which Egberi River overflowed its banks at Olodo area, due to the inadequacy of the existing 3.0m x 3.0m single box culvert, rendered the road impassable.

“The anguish and economic losses that the state and her citizenry incurred in the wake of the flooding event were better imagined than experienced,” he said.

He noted that the successful completion of the first half of the bridge would, however, enhance the seamless movement of people, vehicles, goods and services and serve as a link connecting Osun.

ADVERTISEMENT

On behalf of the Olodo community, John Adebayo said completing the bridge had ended the many years of suffering caused by incessant flooding and the inability to use the road.

He took time to appreciate the Makinde-led administration for its intervention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dividends of democracy will go round in Oyo State – Makinde

Dividends of democracy will go round in Oyo State – Makinde

First Lady wants Air Force officers’ wives to prioritise their mental health

First Lady wants Air Force officers’ wives to prioritise their mental health

We’ve reduced banditry in Katsina by 70% – Gov Radda

We’ve reduced banditry in Katsina by 70% – Gov Radda

EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner

EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner

Nigeria collapsed the day Tinubu removed petrol subsidy - Babachir Lawal

Nigeria collapsed the day Tinubu removed petrol subsidy - Babachir Lawal

Nigeria will not import one drop of petrol by June - Dangote

Nigeria will not import one drop of petrol by June - Dangote

Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen.Solomon Adeola (Yayi). [DCConnect]

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ensure you work as you dance - Obasanjo advises Gov Adeleke his dance partner

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids