Dino Melaye fails to show up at his polling unit but claims he voted

Bayo Wahab

Dino Melaye claims the governorship election in Kogi is fraught with irregularities.

The candidate of the PDP in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye allegedly refused to show up at his polling unit to vote. [TheCable]
The candidate of the PDP in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye allegedly refused to show up at his polling unit to vote.

Melaye is expected to vote at Iluafon quarters, Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu Local Government Area of the state, where he registered.

His purported refusal to show up at his polling unit is believed to be connected with his earlier outcry on the pre-filled result sheets discovered in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the North Central state.

In a video post on his Twitter page, Melaye accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of trying to compromise the ongoing election in the area.

In the video, Melaye said, “Result sheets have been written. There is a massive protest in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State right now.

However, while journalists at his house, the governorship candidate claimed to have cast his vote but failed to mentioned the polling unit where he voted.

Melaye alleged that the election was fraught with irregularities.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Department of State Services and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrived at his polling unit.

Melaye is one of the three popular candidates seeking to succeed the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello.

