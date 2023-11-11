Dino Melaye cries out over forged result sheets in Kogi

In a video post on his Twitter page, Melaye accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of trying to compromise the ongoing election in the area.

In the video, Melaye said, “Result sheets have been written. There is a massive protest in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State right now.

“The result sheets have been filled and tampered with already and people are refusing to accredit, people are refusing to vote and they are insisting that plain result sheets must be shown to agents in accordance with electoral laws.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate also instructed his party’s agents across the state not to sign any result sheets if officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at their polling units fail ti show them clean results sheets that have not been tampered with.

However, the electoral umpire while reacting to the ‘forged result sheets’ shared on Twitter by YIAGA, a non-profit organization promoting participatory democracy, human rights and civic participation, has said that its officials in the state have commenced investigation into the issue.

In a short statement posted on Twitter, INEC said, “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. The Commission views this situation seriously. Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly.”