ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dino Melaye cries out over forged result sheets in Kogi

Bayo Wahab

Melaye is one of the 18 governorship candidates seeking to succeed Governor Yahaya Bello, whose tenure expires in a few months’ time.

Senator Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

Recommended articles

In a video post on his Twitter page, Melaye accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of trying to compromise the ongoing election in the area.

In the video, Melaye said, “Result sheets have been written. There is a massive protest in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State right now.

“The result sheets have been filled and tampered with already and people are refusing to accredit, people are refusing to vote and they are insisting that plain result sheets must be shown to agents in accordance with electoral laws.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate also instructed his party’s agents across the state not to sign any result sheets if officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at their polling units fail ti show them clean results sheets that have not been tampered with.

However, the electoral umpire while reacting to the ‘forged result sheets’ shared on Twitter by YIAGA, a non-profit organization promoting participatory democracy, human rights and civic participation, has said that its officials in the state have commenced investigation into the issue.

In a short statement posted on Twitter, INEC said, “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. The Commission views this situation seriously. Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly.”

Melaye's region, Kogi West has not produced a governor since Kogi state was established in 1991.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dino Melaye cries out over forged result sheets in Kogi

Dino Melaye cries out over forged result sheets in Kogi

PDP Gov candidate confident of victory despite 'ballot box snatching incidents' in Imo

PDP Gov candidate confident of victory despite 'ballot box snatching incidents' in Imo

SDP candidate Ajaka confident of victory in Kogi guber poll

SDP candidate Ajaka confident of victory in Kogi guber poll

Security operatives foil attempt to abduct INEC officials, materials in Imo

Security operatives foil attempt to abduct INEC officials, materials in Imo

Bayelsa Gov Diri commends INEC for seamless process after voting

Bayelsa Gov Diri commends INEC for seamless process after voting

Voter apathy, absence of election materials threaten Imo governorship poll

Voter apathy, absence of election materials threaten Imo governorship poll

Bello, Ododo applaud INEC, security personnel’s conduct at guber election

Bello, Ododo applaud INEC, security personnel’s conduct at guber election

INEC reacts as forged result sheets of Kogi election surface on Twitter

INEC reacts as forged result sheets of Kogi election surface on Twitter

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling