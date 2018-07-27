Pulse.ng logo
Detectives arrest owner of Otedola Bridge tanker

Lagos Tanker Fire Detectives arrest owner of tanker that caused Otedola Bridge explosion

The arrest was announced in a series of tweets by the Lagos Rapid Response Squad on Friday, July 27, 2018.

  • Published:
Detectives arrest owner of Otedola Bridge tanker play

(Twitter/@rrslagos767)

Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, have arrested the owner of the fuel tanker that was responsible for the explosion which claimed at least 12 lives in Lagos.

The current owner of the tanker was revealed as Hassan Yusuf Maiwaka by the Lagos State government earlier in July 2018 after an investigation into the fire explosion was launched.

Maiwaka's arrest was announced in a series of tweets by the Lagos Rapid Response Squad on Friday, July 27, 2018.

play (Twitter/Rapid Respond Squad)

 

The statement reads:

"Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti Yaba, investigating the Otedola Bridge tanker fire of 26/6/2018 have arrested the tanker owner, Hassan Yusuf Maiwake in Kano State.

"The truck with registration number NSR 888 YQ, driven by a yet to be identified suspect, laden with petroleum product, lost control, spilling its content and went up in flame immediately. 56 vehicles were burnt in the inferno, which killed 9 unidentified persons.

play (Twitter/Rapid Response Squad)

 

ALSO READ: Lagos government names owner of Otedola Bridge tanker

"Hassan Maikwe of No.16 Hotoro Limawa, Kano was arrested yesterday. He is now helping the police in its effort to locate the driver of the ill-fated truck.

"The CP assures that the Command will do all it can to help families who lost their beloved ones in the accident, find a closure by ensuring that anyone found culpable is brought to book. DNA test to ascertain the true identities of the charred remains of the victims is ongoing."

The tanker that killed several people in Lagos

The Mack tanker truck, loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control of its brake and exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after spilling its content on June 28, 2018. At least 12 people were killed in the inferno with a few others injured with varying degress of burns.

play (Twitter/Rapid Respond Squad)

 

Preliminary investigation by the government had revealed that the fuel tanker in question was registered in Kano State and had changed ownership 13 times since purchase.

ALSO READ: Watch video of fuel tanker losing control before explosion in Lagos

55 cars lost in accident

Tuesday's meeting was convened by the state's Ministry of Transport to enable the Nigerian Insurers Associations access vehicles damaged in the accident in order to take necessary steps in ensuring prompt and proper payment of compensation to the victims and their families.

play (Twitter/Rapid Respond Squad)

 

Lawanson said a total of 55 vehicles were involved in the accident and 39 of them were registered in Lagos; and their owners have been traced and contacted.

The Director-General of Nigerian Insurers Associations, Yetunde Ilori, assured that all genuine cases of insurance claims involved in the accident will be supported and claims will be paid by the concerned insurance companies both for the burnt vehicles and lives lost.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

