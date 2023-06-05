The sports category has moved to a new website.
BREAKING: Court restrains NLC, TUC from going on strike

Bayo Wahab

The unions had planned to go on strike over fuel subsidy removal on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Federal High Court restrains NLC, TUC from embarking on strike, [Punch]

The unions had planned to go on their industrial action over fuel subsidy removal on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

But on Monday, June 5, 2023, Justice O. Y. Anuwe issued the order restraining the unions from embarking on the planned industrial action.

The judge adjourned further hearing till 19 June.

Details later…

