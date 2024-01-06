Delta Speaker promises state socio-economic growth, political stability in 2024

Guwor said this on Friday in Warri while addressing leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Warri South West Local Government Area of the state.

The speaker who maintained that the state government was determined to attract development to all parts of the state, urged the people of Delta to be united to achieve greater peace and development.

He noted that the support of the people is needed to achieve the ”MORE” agenda of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration.

Guwor said the state assembly under his watch would continue to partner with other arms of government toward ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity in the state.

He implored the people of Warri North to remain focused and support the present administration in the state to attract more progress in the area.

The speaker further admonished them to jettison acts and actions capable of causing disunity in the constituency.

Guwor also expressed gratitude to leaders of PDP in the area for their commitment to the success of the party, stressing that the party would achieve more when leaders and members remained united.

He disclosed that the purpose of the meeting was to appreciate them for mobilising for his victory in the 2023 House of Assembly election.

Guwor noted that the victory not only made him a second-term member of the hallowed chamber but also led to his emergence as a speaker as well as National Treasurer, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria.

“I want to again commend leaders of our party for the role all played in ensuring I emerged victorious during the election.

”Please help me to extend my gratitude to members and supporters of PDP across the 10 wards and various communities in Warri South West local government area.

“In a very short time, I will go around the wards and personally meet with the electorate to appreciate them as we advance party politics and democratic governance in our local government.

“I want to appeal to leaders of the various wards to work out a schedule for the visits to further appreciate the people for their show of love toward me and the the governor,” he said.

In their separate remarks, some leaders of the party in the area congratulated Guwor on his emergence as speaker and assured him of their support to enable him to succeed.

Those who spoke were the Chairman, PDP Warri South West, Chief Favour Izuokumor, Chairman of Warri South West Local Government Council, Taiye Duke Tuoyo, two former commissioners in the state, Chief Frank Omare and Mofe Pirah among others.