Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

The house also cautioned the management against further flouting of the directive, added that such would attract sanction.

Delta House of Assembly
Delta House of Assembly

Adah had petitioned the house over her alleged demotion from Lecturer 1 to Principal Assistant Registrar by the management. Arthur Akpowowo, the Chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Compliance, stated this at a meeting with the management team of the institution in Asaba.

Akpowowo, also the Deputy Speaker of the House, cautioned the management against further flouting of the directive, adding that such would attract sanction. The chairman urged the management team led by its Rector, Prof. Emmanuel Achuenu to within the next 24 hours, furnish the committee with a letter conveying compliance of its directive.

In your letter which you sent to us, it was obvious that you were not ready to implement our resolution.

“Our duty as a committee is to ensure that we do justice to every case that is reported to the State Assembly.

”By your letter, it is evident that you do not have respect for this House. There was certainly no reason for you to have replied us in the manner and tone as contained in your letter.

“We have sent several letters to you. This is our last meeting with you on this matter, you have between now and tomorrow to implement our resolution, otherwise,” Akpowowo said.

Responding, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Emmanuel Achuenu while tendering an apology on behalf of the management, promised to comply with the resolution as directed.

The House had in January 2023 directed the management to reinstate Adah back to her former position of Lecturer 1 without delay.

