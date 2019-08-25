Human Rights Activist, Deji Adeyanju has described the plan by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu to attack President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan as senseless, saying Kanu is only looking for where to make money.

On Friday August 23, 2019, Kanu had threatened to disgrace and arrest President Muhammadu Buhari when he arrived in Japan on Sunday, August 25, 2019, for the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

He said he had ordered IPOB members in Japan to arrest the president and hand him over to Japanese authorities to answer for the crimes he allegedly committed between 2015 and 2019.

Reacting to Kanu’s threat, Adeyanju in a Facebook post on Sunday, August 25, 2019, said Kanu is not driven by ideology or love for the Igbos, adding that "Kanu only worships money and will not stop the verbal attacks on Igbo leaders in as much as his paymasters continue to send him alerts".

Adeyanju also accused Kanu of being used by some people to create an atmosphere of war. He added that the plan of the alleged sponsors of the IPOB leader was to provoke the political leaders in the South East, i.e -governors and other elected officials to the point that they will have no other option but to orchestrate attacks against Kanu and his supporters in retaliation.