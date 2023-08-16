ADVERTISEMENT
Defence Chief visits wounded soldiers, pledges best treatment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa visits wounded soldiers at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna, on Wednesday. Aug 16, 2023. [NAN]
The soldiers are receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

The CDS said the visit was to encourage the personnel, appreciate their sacrifices to the nation and see how they are recuperating.

He assured them that their sacrifices to the nation will not go in vain.

The CDS noted that such visit would aid their recuperation and give them a true feeling that they are not alone.

Musa said that the Defence Headquarters would ensure that they get the best treatment.

“Even if it will take us taking them abroad for treatment or other surgeries that cannot be done here, we will do that,” he added.

He expressed delight with the hospital environment and the professional manner with which the doctors, nurses and other personnel were handling patients in the hospital.

The CDS restated his commitment in giving priority to the welfare of troops.

“Without them, nothing can be done in the fight against insecurity and criminality. We are therefore together with them and praying for their quick recovery,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CDS was taken round by the Acting Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Col Stephen Onuchukwu.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Defence Chief visits wounded soldiers, pledges best treatment

