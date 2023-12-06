Victims get mass burial as death toll from Kaduna village bombing rises to 120

Survivors of the incident recounted that the military bombed them twice.

Recounting her experience to ThePunch, one of the survivors, Saudatu Alamagani, who narrowly escaped being killed in the attack, said dead bodies littered everywhere after the military rained bombs on them.

Narrating her ordeal, Alamagani said, “They bombed us twice. It all started around 10 pm when the military started bombing our community. We were celebrating the Maulud, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

“While we were looking for motorcycles to convey those that critically needed medical attention to the hospital, the military returned with the bombardment. Many villagers including women, men, children, and even pregnant women were killed during the attack.

“Four members of my family were killed in the attack. Some of the bodies of the dead littered the ground.”

The army has claimed responsibility for the tragedy as the incident continues to attract more condemnations across the country.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had earlier put the casualty figure at 85, but on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the Country Director of Amnesty International, Isah Sanusi, said over 120 persons died in the incident.

“I can confirm to you that the current number of casualties in the affected areas is more than 120 persons,” he said.

Sanusi explained that the casualty figure is higher than what the NEMA stated.

“According to our contact who was at the scene of the mass burial, there were at least 77 dead bodies in each of the mass graves. There also 17 other persons who are from adjoining villages who lost their lives in the ugly incident,” he said.

However, the NEMA Chief Information Officer in Kaduna, Halima Suleman, who spoke to ThePunch on the casualty figure, said the number the agency released on Monday had not been updated.

She said NEMA officials were in the affected communities, taking the injured to hospitals and providing relief for other locals.

“We are, of course, intervening in the communities, because our officials are on the ground there today. They took some persons to hospitals, provided relief items and gave moral support,” Suleman said.

On Tuesday, about 85 victims of the incident were given mass burial. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, who was present during the burial apologised to the people of the community.

He said he has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident to ascertain what led to the tragic incident.