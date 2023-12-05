ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu reacts to bombing of over 80 Kaduna villagers by Nigerian Army

Bayo Wahab

About 93 bodies of the victims have reportedly been buried as of Monday evening.

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]
President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu sympathised with the families of the victims, the people and the government of Kaduna State in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement, the president expressed grief over the tragic loss of the locals, who were accidentally bombed while celebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Maulud Nabiy) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

“President Bola Tinubu sympathises with the families of victims, the people and government of Kaduna State over the bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

“President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives,” the statement read in part.

While Nigerians were condemning the incident on Monday, the Nigerian Army admitted to bombing the locals.

According to ThePunch, about 93 bodies have been buried as of Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has ordered a thorough investigation into the bombing to forestall future occurrences.

Likewise, President Tinubu has called for a thorough and full-fledged investigation and urged Nigerians to be calm while the authorities look diligently into the incident.

The President also directed “swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Tinubu reacts to bombing of over 80 Kaduna villagers by Nigerian Army

