BREAKING: Davido finally reacts to OON Award from Buhari

Notably, among the honourees were several prominent entertainers, including the renowned singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, who was awarded the Officer Of The Order of The Niger (OON).
Taking to Snapchat three days later, Davido expressed his gratitude and shared his thoughts on the recognition bestowed upon him by the Federal Government of Nigeria. He stated, "Honoured to hear the news that I have been conferred with an OON by The Federal Government of Nigeria. I am grateful for this recognition and honor. It has always been my mission to use my platform to showcase our Country."
The Officer Of The Order of The Niger (OON) is one of the highest civilian awards in Nigeria, recognising outstanding contributions and achievements of individuals in various fields. The significance of the OON awarded to Davido lies in the acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions to the Nigerian music industry and his efforts to promote the country on a global scale through his platform as a celebrated artist.
