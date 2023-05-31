BREAKING: Davido finally reacts to OON Award from Buhari

Notably, among the honourees were several prominent entertainers, including the renowned singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, who was awarded the Officer Of The Order of The Niger (OON).

Pulse Nigeria

Taking to Snapchat three days later, Davido expressed his gratitude and shared his thoughts on the recognition bestowed upon him by the Federal Government of Nigeria. He stated, "Honoured to hear the news that I have been conferred with an OON by The Federal Government of Nigeria. I am grateful for this recognition and honor. It has always been my mission to use my platform to showcase our Country."

