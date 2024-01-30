Sanwo-Olu admin offers to support parents of student beaten to death by teacher

Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, gave the assurance when he led a team of the state government officials on a condolence visit to the late student's parents on Monday.

This is stated in a statement issued by Ganiu Lawal, Assistant Director/Public Affairs, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, on Monday in Lagos.

Alli-Balogun expressed sadness of the state and education family for the painful loss of Babadipo, who died on January 25, after being allegedly flogged by a school teacher.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the teacher, simply identified as Oluwale, was alleged to have beaten the 16-year-old student. Babadipo was reportedly confirmed dead on arrival at a private hospital.

The death of Babadipo consequently elicited public reactions and sparked a protest by his colleagues in school who demanded justice for the deceased.

The commissioner assured the parents of the ministry's support during the trying time and promised to cooperate with the police in unravelling the actual cause of the student's death.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by the Chairman of Olorunda Local Council Development Area, Samson Olatunde.