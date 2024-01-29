Lagos teacher flogs student to death

The incident was said to have happened on Thursday, January 25, 2024, when the deceased who had been ill for days prior, was rushed to a hospital after Oluwale flogged him.

Babadipo, who until his demise was a student of Araromi Ilogbo Secondary School in Oko Afo area of Lagos State, was confirmed dead at the hospital he was rushed to.

The incident led to chaos as the deceased’s colleagues in the school protested his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video, many of the school’s pupils could be seen running helter-skelter within the school compound and outside its premises.

A voice in the background could be heard narrating that the deceased pupil wanted to go out to purchase something when he was allegedly flogged by a teacher leading to his demise.

Commenting on the video, an X user, Mama Sassy D, wrote, “This is my vicinity. They have started rioting already. The said teacher might not survive this period.”

However, a Facebook user, Esther Wusu, refuted the claim that the pupil was flogged to death, adding the name of the teacher given was that of the school’s vice principal.

“First and foremost, Mr Oluwale is a Vice Principal and he didn’t beat him for not paying attention in class because he doesn’t teach, he didn’t even beat him at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That child has (sic) been sick since Tuesday and the parent didn’t take him to the hospital. It got worse yesterday afternoon after the break and they called his parent to come to pick him up,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user, Bangose Jide, in a post wrote, “Teacher beat (sic) David Babadipo, 16-year-old to death at Araromi-Ilogbo Senior Secondary School, Oko-Afo.

“The teacher is named Mr Olawale, (a) vice principal. The case has been reported to the Morogbo Police Station at Badagry Expressway, Lagos State. David Babadipo was a native of Ipoti Ekiti State.”