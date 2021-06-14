Osinbajo helps launch NGO founded by Kemi Adeosun, ex-minister who resigned for forgery

Adeosun resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet in 2018 over her alleged forgery of an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after failing to enroll for the one-year scheme mandatory for all Nigerian graduates.

Despite her implied admission of guilt, she was allowed to immediately travel out of the country and was never prosecuted by the authorities.

Osinbajo, while speaking at DashMe's launch in Lagos on Sunday, June 13, 2021, described Adeosun as an inspirational voice whom he admired as minister for her capacity for new ideas and innovation.

"The DashMe Foundation is in every sense who Kemi Adeosun really is. I think what Kemi and her team have done is to bring the new notion of social enterprise to this project.

"Philanthropy that is run with the discipline and attention to detail, with the financial prudence of a successful business," he said.

DashMe Foundation, on its website, claims to support the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children, youth, and victims of domestic violence in West Africa by funding indigenous organisations that work with them.

"I'm glad that the poor and disadvantaged now have one of the smartest, most eloquent, and most tenacious spokespersons, an activist, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, as their own and on their side," Osinbajo said.