'Customs reviewing enforcement strategy' - Adeniyi

Adeniyi revealed this at a meeting with Patrol Heads of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, after rounding off his maiden visit to some area commands and other customs formations in Zone ‘A’. This is contained in a statement by Adeniyi in Lagos on Friday, July 28, 2023.

According to him, one of the steps taken to effect change is the withdrawal of the operations of the CGC Strike-force Team to strengthen the Federal Operations Unit.

“This is what many of us met when we joined the service. It means that the major enforcement arm of the service is now federal operations, so you will be held responsible for whatever happens around your jurisdiction.

“You no longer have any other structure; of course, the border drills are completely different. But within the service, you are the number one enforcement agency and it is a huge responsibility given to you.

“I want to believe that you are up to the responsibility.

“We were doing it before, so let me say that if there are any of these structures placed above your head or under you that are making seizures, they are not doing anything new because it is what you have been used to doing and it is what we are challenging you to do.”

Adeniyi noted that this would also mean that the checkpoints would be reviewed and reduced because there were so many expectations from the service in line with global standards. He also noted that there would be consultations with various area controllers to undertake self-review of patrol operations.

“What strength can we draw from synergy from other agencies of government? How can we make better use of intelligence in our operations? How do we cultivate them?

“How do we ensure that they serve our purpose and not the purpose of criminals? How can we integrate some little technological tools into our operations so that they will be technologically driven,” he said.

He further charged the personnel to be more professional and conscious without compromising national security. He also employed them to always uphold the ethics of their profession in the discharge of their duties and outward appearance.

“Your uniform is your uniform and that is what you must wear; if you are in a difficult terrain, you put on the combat, you must not cover your face with glasses or tie your head with a turban, your uniform must also have a name tag,” he said.

The CGC further warned that operational vehicles must be appropriately marked and positioned at the assigned patrol points.