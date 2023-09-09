ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs intercepts petrol, rice, others with ₦1.8bn DPV in Seme

News Agency Of Nigeria

The controller with the skin of donkeys seized by the command on Friday in Seme.

The Controller of Seme Area Command Dera Nandi, addressing journalists during a press briefing on seizures made by the command, on Friday.
The Controller of Seme Area Command Dera Nandi, addressing journalists during a press briefing on seizures made by the command, on Friday.

Recommended articles

The Customs Area Comptroller, Dera Nandi, told newsmen of the seizures in Seme on Friday.

One of the vehicles with 45 30 litres of petrol seized by the command.

Giving a breakdown, the controller said they include 9,500 50kg of rice, equivalent to 16 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice, with a Duty Paid Value of ₦312.2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Others are 13, 835 x 30 liters Jerrycans equivalent to 415, 050 liters or 13 petroleum tankers with DPV of N738,276, 461.

”We also seized 15,389 of General Merchandise Goods.

“On hard drugs,we seized 41 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, 4,900 Tablets 225mg of Tramadol Tamol-X, 3,600 Tablets 225mg Tramadol Royal,” he said.

The controller said the command also seized 157 Tablets of Heineken Ecstasy and 864 packs of cigarette.

“In the same vein, Officers and Men of the command, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted 1,364 (30) litres Jerrycans of petrol, equivalent to forty thousand eight hundred (40,800) litres, over one Tanker Load.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is with a DPV of N24, 663, 355 only, at the early hours of Sept. 8, along the Badagry creek.

“The duty paid value for items seized for the period Jan. 23 to Sept.8 is N1, 827, 362, 619. 00,” he said.

The controller with the skin of donkeys seized by the command on Friday in Seme.

Nandi said that the revenue target for the Command for the year 2023 was ₦1,960,000,000 only.

“As at this morning of Sept.8, the command has collected 1,904,459, 390.77 only.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This represents 97.2% of 1,960,000,000 allotted target for the year 2023,” he said.

The controller said that in the period under review for year 2022, the revenue was ₦885,543,098.11.

“The implication is that the Commands revenue profile witnessed a tremendous increase of N1, 018,916, 292. 33 (51.98%).

“This was a result of painstaking efforts made by the leadership of the command in partnership with our stakeholders to ensure compliance with our revenue generation agenda.

“In the area of anti-smuggling operation, you are already conversant with our past headline seizures of fake six million US dollars equivalent to 2.7bn,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that in line with NCS dictate of encouraging its personnel, the officers of the command that were involved in the seizures of fake $6,000,000, 15 fake international passports and 10 Driver’s license, and that of donkey skins in January 2023 had been commended by the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the commendation and congratulatory letters were presented to 18 beneficiaries by the controller.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Diri wants East-West Road completed, renamed

Gov Diri wants East-West Road completed, renamed

All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

Tribunal sacks Benue APC senator, declares PDP's Suswam winner

Tribunal sacks Benue APC senator, declares PDP's Suswam winner

Gov Otu constitutes Cross River palliative sharing committee

Gov Otu constitutes Cross River palliative sharing committee

Customs intercepts petrol, rice, others with ₦1.8bn DPV in Seme

Customs intercepts petrol, rice, others with ₦1.8bn DPV in Seme

Economist lauds Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in 100 days of 2nd term

Economist lauds Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in 100 days of 2nd term

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Despair not an option - Obi gingers supporters after tribunal disappointment

Despair not an option - Obi gingers supporters after tribunal disappointment

Tinubu approves construction of 1,000 houses in 7 states – Shettima

Tinubu approves construction of 1,000 houses in 7 states – Shettima

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses