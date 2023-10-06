ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeniyi noted that beyond the parboiled rice seizures, the operations of the unit yielded significant results in September with the interception of various goods.

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September [Twitter:@CustomsNG]
Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September [Twitter:@CustomsNG]

Recommended articles

The acting Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, said this at a news conference on Friday in Lagos.

Adeniyi said the seizures took place at various times and locations within the border corridors of the South-West states.

He added that the unit generated N72.8 million in revenue through meticulous documentary checks and the issuance of demand notices on those that paid lesser amounts than the appropriate customs duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, agriculture, being the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to achieving self-sustaining growth and enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“In alignment with this commitment and the spirit of patriotism, our dedicated officers executed a series of operations resulting in the interception and seizure of 7,029 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice.

“The objective of this action is twofold; to discourage potential traders from engaging in smuggling activities and to inflict financial losses on active smugglers,” he said.

Adeniyi noted that beyond the parboiled rice seizures, the operations of the unit yielded significant results in September with the interception of various goods.

He said the goods include 35,100 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 1,100 litres of diesel and a 40-foot container carrying 360 bales of used clothes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were one 40-foot container containing 150 cartons of ladies’ handbags, 50 bales of nickers, and other falsely declared items, and one 20-foot container of unprocessed wood.

“Also included are 106 cartons of foreign frozen poultry, 55 pieces of used fridges, 110 pieces of used compressors, 148 cartons of foreign soap, 121 cartons of expired hair oil and 25 units of vehicles (Tokunbo),” he said.

According to him, investigations into some of these seizures are ongoing.

He added that 14 suspects had been apprehended in connection with various offences.

He said the offences include violating import/export guidelines, concealment, undervaluation, wrong classification, smuggling, and contravening policy directives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeniji, however, urged importers and licensed agents to make sincere declarations, adhere to existing import and export guidelines, and avoid the risk of losing their investments.

“Compliance is not only a legal obligation but also a strategic choice that ensures the smooth and efficient flow of goods across our borders,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

Police Inspector, security guards shot as robbers invade hotel in Sagamu

Police Inspector, security guards shot as robbers invade hotel in Sagamu

2 men jailed 20 years each for kidnapping Mike Ozekhome a decade ago

2 men jailed 20 years each for kidnapping Mike Ozekhome a decade ago

More woes for Naira Marley as court summons him over internet fraud case

More woes for Naira Marley as court summons him over internet fraud case

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Police name nurse who injected Mohbad as prime suspect in his death

Police name nurse who injected Mohbad as prime suspect in his death

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG