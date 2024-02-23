Customs gives out free rice after residents fainted on chaotic day in Lagos

The customs had earlier announced that Lagosians would be able to buy a 25kg bag of rice for ₦10,00 using their National Identification Number (NIN) as a means of identification at any of its areas of operations.

Pulse monitored the proceeding at the Zone A Headquarters, Harvey Road in Yaba, and reported that thousands of Lagosians trooped out to be part of the exercise.

According to participants who spoke to this reporter, the sales commenced very early in the day, and things were going orderly with customs officers, men of the Nigerian Army and officers of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) all on the ground to ensure security.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as the day wore on, the crowd grew astronomically, creating a tense atmosphere with security officials struggling to maintain orderliness.

Pulse observed a long queue - stretching from the Customs office entrance gate to the left and right-hand side - waiting for their opportunity to get their hands on a bag of rice.

However, sales were halted around midday after the crowd became somewhat uncontrollable, but this didn't deter the determined residents who refused to leave the scene despite the scorching sun.

Bedlam would soon ensue after two women collapsed to the ground at separate spots. An eyewitness told this reporter that people quickly surrounded these women as one of them was already forming in the mouth.

They were eventually resuscitated. But another woman also sustained a "critical" injury to her mouth following the scuffle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The turn of events infuriated the crowd, who charged towards the entrance of the customs office.

Sensing that something ominous was in the air, the customs officers caved in and started giving the rice to residents for free.

This also created another round of chaos as people scaled the fence into the customs premises while others pushed each other vigorously in the jostle.

While flagging off the initiative in Lagos on Thursday, February 22, 2024, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, said the customs obtained government approval to sell the seized food items to needy Nigerians at discounted rates.

He noted that the program was intended to cushion the suffering of the masses.

ADVERTISEMENT