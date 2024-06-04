Breaking news:
Customs accidentally kills rice smuggling leader during charms, machetes, gunfight

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group of men attacked the team while evacuating smuggled rice.

The Public Relations Officer, FOU Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Badagry.

Duniya said that a group of men armed with charms and machetes attacked the team while evacuating smuggled rice.

“They injured a customs officer in the face and a soldier on the leg.

“Our personnel, acting in self-defence, neutralised the leader of the gang to prevent him from inflicting more injuries on them.

“The gang leader was evacuated for immediate medical attention but unfortunately, died on the way to the hospital,” he said.

Daniya urged parents and community leaders to discourage their children from engaging in criminal activities that could put their well-being and other citizens at risk.

NAN reports that the incident occurred on Sunday when the middle-aged smuggler and his gang allegedly attacked the customs officers. It was learnt that the incident took place in Erekiti, a border town in the Badagry area, around 4 am.

NAN gathered from locals that the late smuggler, named Saka Wakilu, was the leader of the gang.

Customs accidentally kills rice smuggling leader during charms, machetes, gunfight

