Cross River govt moves to contain cholera outbreak in 2 LGAs

The Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk, disclosed this in Calabar.

Ayuk confirmed that one case was identified in Obubura and two in Biase.

He said that an Emergency Operation Centre had been activated by his ministry, with the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Blessing Ekpenyong, appointed as Incident Manager to coordinate the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Response commodities, including drugs donated by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are being put in place by the Surveillance Unit and Logistic Management Coordinating Unit of the state Ministry of Health would be sent to the affected wards.

“The LGA’s Rapid Response Team has already been deployed to affected wards for case investigation and line listing of reported cases, to contain the spread of the disease,” he said.