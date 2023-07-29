ADVERTISEMENT
Criminal suspects behind call for DSS boss' resignation, Group alleges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convener said it was shameful that some greedy Nigerians had teamed up with enemies of the country just because of selfish financial gain.

DSS operatives and prison officials fight over Godwin Emefiele's custody. [Channels TV]
DSS operatives and prison officials fight over Godwin Emefiele's custody. [Channels TV]

The group, in a statement signed by its Convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka, on Saturday in Abuja said the call was the handiwork of high profile criminal suspects currently undergoing trial.

Semaka described the call as a desperate bid by criminal elements to hoodwink Nigerians and curry public sympathy against the service and the Federal Government.

“The call is a reckless ploy and afterthought, deployed by powerful criminal suspects undergoing trial in line with the rule of law.

“These individuals have resorted to smear campaign against the Federal Government apparently to evade justice and stamp their feet and take control of the system,” he said.

According to him, these high profile and very powerful criminal syndicates already in custody have deployed their enormous financial war against the DSS at the detriment of national security and Nigerians.

“As a frontline Civil Society Organisation, committed to promoting democracy and societal values, we deem it necessary to condemn the purported call for the sack of the DSS boss.

“We also condemned the threats of a nationwide protests by those we consider as crisis entrepreneurs who always avail themselves to be bought by wealthy criminals at the detriment of Nigerians.

“It is troubling that some Nigerians have sold their conscience to the same corrupt elements that impoverished us while in public office by engaging in criminality instead of service delivery,” he said.

Semaka said the allegations made by the “crisis entrepreneurs’’ against Bichi and the DSS were baseless and a clear case of corruption fighting back.

He said the use of criminally acquired wealth, influence and faceless groups to sponsor campaigns of calumny against the DSS was an old trick that Nigerians would not fall for.

The convener said it was shameful that some greedy Nigerians had teamed up with enemies of the country just because of selfish financial gain.

“This is a clear case of corruption fighting back to overwhelm the state.

“The DSS must do its job and refrain from falling for cheap blackmail as they strive to ensure national security,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

