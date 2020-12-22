The Lagos government has warned residents that violations of the state's COVID-19 regulations could land them in prison.

After months of recording low figures on a daily basis, Nigeria's COVID-19 cases have spiked in December with over 11,000 infections detected by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in three weeks.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced on Monday, December 21, 2020 that Nigeria is now facing a second wave of infections similar to those of other nations across the world.

Lagos, which has recorded the highest number of cases in Nigeria, has been noted as an epicentre of the second wave alongside Kaduna, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

PTF chairman, Boss Mustapha, said during the task force's media briefing on Monday that the current pattern of spread is likely caused by general lack of compliance for public health preventive measures.

In a tweet posted on the Lagos government's official account on Tuesday, December 22, it reminded residents of consequences of violating COVID-19 regulations.

"Did you know? Failure to wear a face mask in public or breach of any COVID-19 regulations, you can be prosecuted under the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Prevention) Regulations or Criminal Laws of Lagos State and upon conviction liable to imprisonment up to one year," the post read.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, currently recovering from COVID-19 infection, signed the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Prevention) Regulations in March during the first wave of infections.

Over 78,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria since February. While over 68,000 have recovered, more than 1,200 people have died as a result of infection.

The PTF on Monday announced a number of new restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the nationwide shutdown of bars, night clubs, event centres, and recreational venues.

Restaurants have also been directed to shut down, except for those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries, and drive-ins.

Formal and informal festivity events like weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, and end-of-year events have also been restricted to not more than 50 people.

Religious centres are to also operate at less than 50% capacity of the facility of use, with other safety measures strictly enforced.

Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50% of their capacity, in compliance with social distancing rules.

The latest advisories will be implemented over the next five weeks, according to PTF chairman, Boss Mustapha.