The Lagos State Government has officially received 50 hand washing devices donated for use in public institutions in the state by Fate Foundation.

The devices, which were made locally, were received by the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (OSDG&I) at a ceremony held in Ilupeju.

Speaking at the ceremony, Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond, expressed delight that another partnership is yielding positive fruits.

“Today’s ceremony is a testimony to the viability of an ongoing policy of the state government, which continues to yield tremendous results. What FATE Foundation has done with this partnership is quite commendable, and I am elated to witness it.

“It’s particularly noteworthy that these devices, which will boost our efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, were fabricated here in Lagos. That way, it has also contributed to the development of entrepreneurship skills amongst youths in the state,” she added.

Hammond also stressed the significance of hand washing, especially in all public places, as fundamental in curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus and most importantly in improving individuals’ personal hygiene.

“Today’s success story lends credence to what we can achieve for posterity when we come together and embrace positive action towards achieving all the 17 sustainable development goals.

"As long as we continue to work together, focus on hygiene and all key elements of making sure the pandemic is handled well, Lagos and indeed Nigeria will emerge victorious from the pandemic," she added.

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, said the donation was a double win for the state as it addresses multiple development goals.

“This is an ideal case of killing three birds with one stone. This singular donation addresses SDG three, which is good health and well-being; goal nine, which is industry, innovation and infrastructure; and goal 17 which focuses on forming strategic partnerships towards achieving the development goals,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of FATE Foundation, Mrs. Nike Adeyemi appreciated the Lagos State Government for their partnership and adoption of private initiatives in driving its development agenda.

While praising the Lagos State Government for promoting public private partnerships, the Chairman, Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA, Hon. Rasaq Ajala, encouraged other nongovernmental organizations to also come on board to support the administration’s development project in all sectors of the state's economy.