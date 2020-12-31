Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos State Commissioner of Police says he didn’t order the closure of churches as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Odumosu had in an earlier statement instructed police operatives in Lagos to enforce all protocols by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 including the restriction of movement between 12 am and 4 am.

However, in a subsequent statement signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Odumosu said he only ordered the closure of nightclubs, bars, lounges, and event centres.

The police boss made this clarification ahead of crossover services to be held in churches in the night of Thursday, December 31, 2020.

The statement reads in part, “The command’s statement was explicit on the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols as clearly stated by the Presidential Taskforce and the Lagos State Government respectively.

“For clarification, the preventive COVID-19 protocols include the use of face mask at public places, maintaining social distancing, closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres; no social party, street carnivals and due enforcement of the Federal Government imposed 12 midnight to 4am curfew.

“No closure of churches was included in the already established and released COVID-19 protocols contrary to mischievous publications.

“The Police Command wishes to state categorically that according to the directive of the Lagos State Government, churches are allowed to operate in accordance with the already laid down protocols, while event centres can operate with the permission of the Lagos State Safety Commission with due consideration to the COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

The Command, therefore, enjoined the general public to go about their lawful businesses; and also urged to be involved in the moves to halt the spread of the pandemic in the state.