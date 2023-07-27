ADVERTISEMENT
Court throws out DSS request to keep Emefiele in detention

Nurudeen Shotayo

The DSS wants to keep Emefiele in detention for the next 14 days.

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]
Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Vacation judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, ruled on the suit on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

In its application, the DSS sought a 14-day extended detention for the embattled apex bank boss over the claim of new evidence it had discovered.

The application was surreptitiously filed by the DSS's legal team on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and came before Justice Muazu today.

The vacation judge cited abuse of court process and lack of jurisdiction as the reasons for striking out the suit.

Counsel to the DSS, Victor Ejelonu, opted to withdraw the matter after the judge questioned the court’s jurisdiction, given the exclusive rights of the Magistrate Court to grant detention orders under Sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

This is the latest instalment in what has been a series of controversies between the secret police and the suspended CBN governor and it comes barely 48 hours after a disgraceful melee ensued between DSS operatives and personnel of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) on Tuesday.

Officials of the two government agencies engaged in a fisticuff on the court premises after Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of ₦20m and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

