The Kano state government has announced Mallam Muhammad Sanusi's dethronement as Emir of Kano.

The traditional ruler's dethronement, according to the Director General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, was unanimously approved by the Kano State Executive Council.

Sanusi and Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje have been on a warpath for quite some time over perceived political differences.

In August of 2019, Ganduje split the Kano Emirates into four ostensibly to whittle down Sanusi's powers.

Details later ....