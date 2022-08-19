Correctional Service trains 455 inmates on trades

Freeman said, “The transition of Nigerian Prison Service ( NPS) into Nigerian Correctional Service ( NCoS) aimed to correct inmates and ensure that by the time they exited custodial centres, they would be useful to themselves, families and the society at large.”

He explained that on admission into any of the NCoS custodial centres, the first team that would be met was the socio welfare team.

” The primary work of the socio – welfare team is to identify the potentials of the new inmates and place them in appropriate trades.

” NCoS does not just admit offenders into custody , their potentials are equally identified, ” Freeman said.

The General Manager Correction Cottage Industry, Kirikiri, Chief Superintendent of Corrections ( CSC) Mr Oladimeji Odusanya, eulogised the Controller – General of Corrections ( CGC), Mr Haliru Nababa for paying attention to the cottage industry.

Odusanya said without the industry, the plan for inmates to acquire skills would not be possible.

” Since the assumption of CGC, more attention has been placed on the training of inmates to schedule the sins of NCoS of reformation, rehabilitation and re – integration into the society,” he said .

The Cottage Industry GM said the training programme aimed to transform 5,000 inmates in Lagos.

“However as at now, the total number of inmates that registered for the project is 1,650; however, due to limited machineries only 455 inmates were able to undergo training in various skills like carpentry, shoe making, soap making, tailoring, welding ,” he said .

He further said 289 inmates were currently active with the trades and about 30 inmates would be awarded with trade test certificates.