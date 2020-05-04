Mr Idi Gubana the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the state COVID-19 committee disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Damaturu on Monday.

Gubana said that the curfew would last till the end of Ramadan fast.

He also said that the committee has made wearing of facemask in public place mandatory across the state to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said that the committee has also directed that hand washing facilities and sanitisers must be provided in all public place like filling stations, shopping complex and markets to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Political office holders who travel out of the state and visitors coming to the state or on transit must be quarantined for two weeks.

“Only political appointees, directors, heads of agencies and essential workers should come to work till the end of Ramadan.

“The committee also agreed that interstate travel be banned for the next two weeks.

“The committee wish to emphasis that people must adhere strictly to physical and social distancing at all times to spread COVID-19,” he said.