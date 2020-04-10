Governor Nyesom Wike of River State and three other governors have relaxed the restriction order on religious gatherings in their state because of Easter celebration.

In a statement on Thursday, Wike urged Muslims in the state to observe Jumaat prayers on Friday.

He also encouraged all Christians in Rivers state to have Easter Church Services with their full congregation on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He added that other restrictions, including the closure of markets, night-clubs, cinemas, beer parlours, public burials, weddings, parks as well as the closure of air, land, and sea routes into the state, remained in force until further notice.

He said, “In the Spirit of Easter, therefore, and after a careful review of the state of COVID 19 situation in our State, we have decided to temporarily relax the restriction on large religious gathering, as follows:

Friday 10th April 2020 — all Moslem faithful should observe Juma’at prayers in their mosques or prayer grounds throughout the State and pray for the peace, forgiveness and the blessings of Allah upon the State.

“Sunday 12th April 2020 — all Christians should have Easter Church Services with their full congregation and pray to God to forgive us of our sins, continue to intervene in our affairs and protect the State and our people from the Coronavirus”.

Also, Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state has relaxed its 14 days restriction order in the state to enable Christians to celebrate this year’s Easter.

Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel (This Day )

Although the restriction order was relaxed due because of the Easter celebration, the state government warned that all religious gathering must not be more than 20 worshippers, including the Pastors and Choir group.

Worshippers were also urged to wear face masks and observe social distancing during the holiday.

Earlier, in Katsina state, Governor Aminu Masari had ordered partial relaxation of the lockdown order on religious activities, particularly Friday Jumaat prayers and sunday services.

Katsina State, Governor Aminu Bello Masari. (Punch)

The governor in a statement said Jumaat and Sunday services in the state would now be observed under strict health and security guidelines.

Similarly, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, approved the request of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state to observe the Easter Sunday worship in various churches across the state.