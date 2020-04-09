Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Secretary to the State Government, announced the government decision in a statement in Uyo on Thursday.

The Federal Government had declared Friday, April 10, and Monday, April 13, as public holidays for Christians to celebrate Easter.

Ekuwem warned that all religious gathering must not be more 20 worshippers, including the Pastors and Choir group.

He advised that all worshippers must wear face masks, while in the congregation must use hand sanitisers.

He added that the sitting arrangement must observed social distancing and must provide infrared thermometer for worshippers.

“In the spirit of the Easter season, Akwa Ibom State Government has approved guidelines for religious activities on Last Supper Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday as follows;

“All Religious gatherings must not be more than 20 worshipers, including the Pastors and Choir, per Church; irrespective of the size of the Church.

“Sitting arrangement must be Social Distancing compliant.

“All worshipers must use hand sanitisers at Church entrance and wear face masks while in Church.

“Infrared thermometers should be used at Church entrance doors, any worshiper whose body temperature is above 38 degrees Centigrade should promptly be referred to the nearest healthcare facility.

“Worshippers must endeavour to wash their hands with soap and running water before and after Church Service, ” Ekuwem said.

He urged all Akwa Ibom residents to cooperate with the state government to minimise the surge of Coronavirus in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Emmanuel had in a state broadcast announced restriction of movements in the state with effect from April 3 and to last for 14 days to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.