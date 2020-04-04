The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has pleaded with the Federal Government not to get Chinese medical team involved in the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

Mr Chris Isiguzo, NUJ President in a statement on Saturday, said the union was alarmed by the decision of the Federal Government to bring Chinese Medical doctors into Nigeria to fight COVID-19.

According to Isiguzo, the Nigerian medical doctors are doing exceptionally well in fighting the outbreak.

“We caution that it will be counter productive to bring in Chinese doctors. We reject a situation where Nigerians will be used as a Guinea pig for any experiment.

“Thus, it is pertinent to plead with the Federal Government to stop this Medical Team from coming to Nigeria because of the Italian example where there was an inexplicable spike in COVID-19 related deaths when the Chinese doctors arrived the country.

“The Federal Government should as a matter of urgent concern investigate the allegation, that what is happening today is associated with the launch of the 5G communication network as Nigerians are becoming more agitated.

“We urge the Federal Government to be more proactive in dealing with these emerging issues because any mistake made will be catastrophic,” Isiguzo submitted.