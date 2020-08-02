386 new cases of the coronavirus disease were recorded across Nigeria on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that the country has now recorded a total of 43,537 cases since its index case was announced in February.

Saturday's new cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

With 130 new cases, the FCT recorded the highest number of new cases for the third consecutive day.

Lagos, which usually records the highest number of new cases and is the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria, recorded the second-highest with 65 cases.

The state's governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, earlier on Saturday lifted some restrictions surrounding social gatherings, noting that there has been a gradual decrease in positivity rate over the past two weeks.

Ekiti's Governor Kayode Fayemi announced early on Saturday that he has recovered from the coronavirus disease. The 55-year-old is one of eight Nigerian governors that have tested positive and recovered from the novel disease [Twitter/@KayodeFayemi]

Ondo recorded 37 new cases on Saturday, followed by Osun with 29, Plateau with 23, Rivers with 15, Enugu with 14, Nasarawa with 12, and Bayelsa and Ebonyi with 11 each.

Other states that recorded new cases are Ekiti (9), Oyo (8), Edo (8), Abia (6), Ogun (3), Katsina (3), Imo (1), and Adamawa (1).

522 patients who have recovered from the novel disease were also released from care on Saturday.

One of them is Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, who announced early on Saturday that he had tested negative for the disease after 11 days in isolation.

A total of 20,087 people have now recovered from the highly infectious disease since March.

The death toll climbed to 883 with four new coronavirus-related deaths recorded on Saturday.