Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo, said at a media briefing on Saturday, August 1, 2020 that his administration is working on another round of palliatives for Lagosians.

The state had originally provided palliatives for some Lagosians in April in a bid to soften the blow of the economic disruption caused by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The distribution of the palliatives was heavily panned by the public who described the state's supplies as too inadequate for the city's over 20 million strong population.

Even though many restrictions that were in place in April have since been lifted, and economic activities are resuming to near full swing, Sanwo-Olu announced on Saturday that he's working on another round of palliatives.

He said the palliatives will be distributed 'in the coming days' in partnership with the private sector.

The 55-year-old governor maintained a tone that suggested the pool of beneficiaries for the palliatives will be even more restricted than the first time.

He said his administration is aware of the indigent areas of the state where the palliatives are most urgently needed.

"Part of our strategy would be to identify the people that are below the pyramid, people that are still the most vulnerable in our society that don't have the opportunity to wrap up their source of livelihood.

"They would be the ones that these palliatives will be going out to," he said.

Sanwo-Olu lifts restrictions

The governor announced at Saturday's media briefing that churches and mosques can finally resume services from August 7, but with only a maximum of 50% of their capacity.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria, but Sanwo-Olu said on Saturday there has been a gradual decrease in positivity rate over the past two weeks [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Restaurants are also now permitted to open for in-dining services from August 14, but also at 50% of capacity.

Social clubs and recreational centres are also allowed to reopen from August 14, but after they have been certified by the state's safety commission.

The state has also increased the permissible capacity for public gathering from 20 people to 50.

Night clubs, cinemas, and game arcades will remain closed, but a review will be done in the course of the month to see when they can be in a position to reopen.

Sanwo-Olu warned that the eased restrictions should not encourage people to recklessly gather in groups.

He said, "Lagosians should please continue to keep in mind there is still documented evidence that mass gathering can increase the spread of infectious disease.

"As such, all standard prevention and control measures must still be strictly adhered to."

He said all the new decisions announced on Saturday were taken in line with the objective of creating an effective balance between demand for safeguarding human lives, and enabling the livelihood of Lagosians.

Lagos has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria with 15,121 cases, 35% of Nigeria's total of 43,151 cases, as of July 31.