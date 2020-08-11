290 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, August 10, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases raised Nigeria's total since February to 46,867, recorded across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 82, followed by Oyo with 19, FCT with 18, Edo with 16, and Kaduna with 15.

Other states that recorded new cases are Enugu (9), Ogun (9), Kano (8), Kwara (8), Cross River (5), Ondo (5), Rivers (5), Ekiti (4), Imo (3), and Borno (2).

160 people who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged across the country, according to the NCDC update, raising the total number of recoveries to 33,346.

Five new coronavirus-related deaths recorded on Monday raised the death toll to 950.

'Protect yourselves,' minister warns Nigerians

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, warned Nigerians earlier on Monday that the death toll should be a wake up call to take the virus a bit more seriously.

"The figures show that Nigeria is also sadly approaching the symbolic 1,000 number of fatalities, a grim reality that should be a wake up call for us," he said.

Last week, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, for the third time, extended the second phase of eased lockdown for another four weeks.

The PTF lamented that one of the most significant reasons for the extensions is the failure of Nigerians to adhere to safety measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Ehanire said on Monday Nigerians must continue to protect themselves with non-pharmaceutical measures, such as regular hand-washing, social distancing, and wearing of face masks in public, until vaccines are available to eliminate the virus.