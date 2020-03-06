Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, says the Italian man who was recently diagnosed of coronavirus, will be released when he no longer poses a threat to other members of the society.

"I can’t give the precise estimate in terms of the date that he will be released, it may not be long, perhaps another week. As soon as he is not secreting the viruses, that means he is no longer contagious. However, to be safe, after we get the first negative, we wait a few days and repeat it and if the second test is negative then we are confident that he can return to the community without posing a danger to other people,” Punch quoted Abayomi as saying.

The Italian, according to the commissioner, has been responding well to treatment since he arrived at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.

“The Italian has been with us for one week now; his clinical situation is quite stable, the symptoms are dramatically resolving; so, we are expectant that we will continue to make this kind of progress.

“As of today (Wednesday), he is in a better spirit; he requested psychosocial support as he was getting a bit depressed because he is in isolation. He is the only person in the ward, and of course, very few visitors, because his family is not in Nigeria," he added.

Nigeria recorded her first case of the virus when the Italian businessman landed in Lagos, the country's most populous city, late February.

Since the disease was diagnosed in Nigeria, over 100 people have been quarantined in Lagos and Ogun states.

The coronavirus has killed over 3,200 people across the world, mostly in China where it was first detected in 2019.

There have been over 95,000 reported cases, with infections on every continent in the world except Antarctica.