The Benue State government has announced a second confirmed case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over one month after its index case.

State governor, Samuel Ortom, announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 that the new case recently returned from Kano which has recorded the second highest number of cases in the country.

The governor said the patient returned from Kano towards the end of April working for the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The patient has been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Apir, on the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital for medical care.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom [Punch]

Ortom named the patient despite being widely criticised for ignoring public health ethics and naming the state's index case who tested positive on March 28.

The index case, a United Kingdom returnee, has called out the government many times and was eventually moved to the National Hospital Abuja after complaining relentlessly about the quality of care in Benue.

Nigeria has recorded 2,802 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of May 4.

417 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 93 people have died.