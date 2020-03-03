Nigeria’s Health Minister, Prof. Osagie Ehanire disclosed this on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 when he appeared before the Senate to give update on Coronavirus.

Ehanire said it is the standard practice for those who just returned from China, where the disease broke out in December, to be quarantined.

Ihekweazu who reportedly went for a high-level delegation meeting of the World Health Organisation in China, is under self-quarantine at his residence.

Recall that On Friday, Nigeria recorded its first case of the virus, which has infected over 80,000 people and killed more than 3000.

However, in a report earlier published by Pulse Nigeria, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire disclosed on Monday, March 2, that the four Chinese men who were quarantined in Plateau for coronavirus have tested negative.