Plateau State Government has quarantined three Chinese men over concerns that they may have contracted coronavirus.

The state commissioner of health, Nimkong Ndam confirmed the development saying the men arrived the state from Ethiopia on Friday, February 28, 2020.

He said the Chinese nationals were in the state for mining activities.

Corroborating Ndam, Plateau commissioner for information, Dan Manjang while confirming the development said the Chinese arrived Abuja on Friday and headed for Jos on the same day.

He disclosed that the men have been quarantined and are being examined by medical experts deployed by the state ministry of health, TheCable reports.

Nigeria recorded its first case of the coronavirus disease on Thursday, February 27, 2020.