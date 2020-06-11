With 17 fresh deaths announced on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, a total of 382 patients have now died of coronavirus in Nigeria.

In its daily update on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 409 more cases in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,873.

The new cases were detected in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with Lagos having the bulk of the cases.

According to the NCDC, 201 out of the 409 cases were confirmed in Lagos, 85 in Abuja, 22 in Delta, 16 in Edo and 14 each in Nasarawa, Borno and Kaduna.

Other states with new cases on Wednesday are Bauchi (10), Rivers (9), Enugu (5), Kano (5), Ogun (4), Ondo (4), Bayelsa (2), Kebbi (2) and Plateau (2).

The NCDC update on Wednesday also showed that 145 patients, who recovered from the disease have been discharged from treatment centres.

The total of discharged cases in the country has now risen to 4,351.