403 new cases recorded on Sunday, June 14, 2020, have increased the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 16, 805.

The new cases were detected in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily update said the bulk of the infection was recorded in Gombe with 73 cases followed by Lagos, the epicentre of the infection with 68 cases.

In Kano, 46 cases were detected on Sunday, 36 in Edo, 35 in Abuja, 31 in Nasarawa, 17 in Kaduna, 16 in Oyo, 15 in Abia, 13 cases each in Delta and Borno

Other states with new cases of coronavirus include Plateau-8, Niger-7, Rivers-7, Enugu-6, Ogun-6, Kebbi-3, Ondo-1 Anambra-1 and Imo-1.

A total of 420 deaths have now been confirmed in Nigeria, while 5,220 have been discharged from isolation centres.