The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has been tested for coronavirus after a brief meeting with Mohammed Abubakar, son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president had revealed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, that his son tested positive for the virus and is under medical care in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Mohammed's media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, on Monday, March 23, the governor had met Atiku's son recently.

The two shook hands on an Aero Contractors' flight, which means the governor could have been exposed to the infection.

The governor has gone into isolation and is awaiting the result of a clinical test to verify his status.

The statement read, "It would be recalled that Governor Bala Mohammed, who also recently returned from an official trip in Lagos, met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in the Aero Contractor aircraft where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

"So far, the governor has not exhibited any symptom of the disease but based on the recommendation of the NCDC, he will remain indoors to avoid the risk of spreading the disease.

"Currently, the blood sample of the governor is being taken and is undergoing a clinical test."

Nigeria has 36 confirmed cases of the virus in six states, and confirmed its first death on Monday.