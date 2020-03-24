Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a statement by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Even though he wasn't displaying any symptoms, the governor took the test after it was announced that Mohammed Abubakar, son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, had tested positive for the virus on Sunday, March 22.

The governor had met Abubakar inside an Abuja-bound airplane in Lagos and shook his hand on March 17.

A day after the meeting from which the governor is now believed to have contracted coronavirus, he met with Nigerian billionaire, Alike Dangote, who might now be getting tested himself as a precaution.

"I thank @AlikoDangote & the @AlikoDangoteFdn for the proposed empowerment initiative targeted at no less than 1000 rural women in each of the 20 LGAs in Bauchi State. This initiative, in partnership with @GovBauchi is aimed at alleviating poverty, particularly at the grassroots.

"Also, resulting from our meeting this afternoon, the @AlikoDangoteFdn further committed to building five additional primary healthcare centres for enhanced healthcare service delivery in the state," the governor shared on his Twitter account after the March 18 meeting.

A source in Dangote's office, who pleaded anonymity, told Pulse that the meeting happened early on March 17 in Lagos before the governor made contact with Atiku's son.

The governor had similarly tweeted about his meeting on March 17 with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, but it's unclear if that happened before his contact with Mohammed.

The 61-year-old governor also attended the National Economic Council meeting on March 19. The meeting regularly takes place at the Presidential Villa and comprises all 36 state governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other top government officials.

The governor also launched an affordable housing project in Bauchi that was attended by scores of people on March 21.

Governor Mohammed could have been infected in Germany

While the governor is believed to have been infected through contact with Mohammed, he had visited Germany before the two met. Germany is a high-risk country that has recorded nearly 30,000 cases of coronavirus.

President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, recently tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the European country.

During a meeting in Germany on March 13, the governor signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Water is Right Foundation, led by its founder, Rolf Stahlhofen.

Like Kyari, the governor failed to adhere to the directive of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for returnees from high-risk countries to self-isolate themselves for 14 days to watch for possible symptoms and avoid infecting others unknowingly.

After his return from Germany, the governor led a high-level delegation from Bauchi State to the office of the NCDC, led by its director general, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The meeting was to discuss Bauchi's preparedness and response to Lassa fever and other infectious diseases.

Contacts of known cases are taken seriously as suspected cases by the NCDC.

While the agency is yet to officially acknowledge the governor's positive case, Nigeria has recorded 42 confirmed cases in six states - Lagos (29), FCT (7), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), and Edo (1), as of the time of reporting.

Two of the cases have recovered and been discharged, while the nation's first coronavirus death was announced on Monday, March 23.