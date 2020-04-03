Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, has called for an end to the clamour for the whereabouts of the president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

Kyari tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) two weeks ago, and his condition has been the subject of speculations since then.

Earlier this week, the presidency had to rubbish a fake statement attributed to the government that Buhari had sacked Kyari.

The presidency's denial of the rumoured dismissal has not done much to put paid to other rumours that Kyari's case has worsened, with some going as far as suggesting that he might be dead.

Ahmad took to his Twitter account on Friday, April 3, 2020 to rebuke people who have been demanding to know Kyari's current location. He said Kyari is in good condition somewhere in Lagos.

"Though I really don't know who this Lola is, but someone close to her should pls tell her to leave Abba Kyari to recuperate in peace, he's in Lagos & responding well to treatment.

"If it's caring she should also use the same energy to ask the whereabouts of other #COVID19 patients," he tweeted.

His tweet was directed at Lola Omotayo-Okoye, a public relations expert who is married to Peter Okoye, the popular music star of P-Square fame. Lola had commented on the mystery surrounding Kyari's location on Thursday, April 2.

"Abba Kyari is President Buhari's Chief of Staff and we don't know where he is? Whether he is in Lagos receiving treatment or in Abuja at home, self-isolating, did he even go anywhere to get treatment or is he out of the country...nobody knows," she said in a video posted online.

Kyari was transported to Lagos in an air ambulance on Monday, March 30.

In a statement on Sunday, March 29, he disclosed that his move to Lagos was for additional tests and observation and based on medical advice.

"This is a precautionary measure," he said.

He noted that he's not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with the coronavirus disease and is hoping to get back to work soon.

As of midday on April 3, Nigeria has recorded 190 cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.